Crews battling 8-acre brush fire in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews are battling a large brush fire on E. Preston McDaniel Road, according to the Pickens Rural Fire Department.

A call came in at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

The fire has burned about 8 acres, according to Fire Chief Billy Gibson.

Three fire departments are responding, along with S.C. Forestry.

They are using two dozers and are working together to form a line around the fire.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

