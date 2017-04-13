Crews making progress on McDowell Co. fire

Dobson Knob, N.C (WSPA) – Fire crews on the front lines now say the McDowell County wildfire has scorched more than 1,400 acres and is now 40 % contained.

“We had about a 800 acre jump, but that was over two days,” said Eric Muecke, urban forestry specialist with the North Carolina Forest Service. “Part of that was burnout operations and part of that was the spread of the fire.”

Burnout operations are being used by firefighters to clear away debris from homes in the path of the wildfire, while firefighters dropped water from above. The North Carolina Forest Service issued a warning to curious neighbors wanting a birdeye’s view of the scene to leave their drones at home.

“The helicopters especially, but also the airplanes are operating very close to the ground to do their work., said Bruce Macdonald, a spokesman with the North Carolina Forest Service.
“They’re already in a really hard environment to be operating where the pilots has to be very focused. And isn’t really able to watch out for other aircraft right there.”

35 homes are in the path of the fire, but officials don’t believe there is an imminent threat. It’s believed the fire is man-made, although an official cause is still under investigation.

