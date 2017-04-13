Dobson Knob wildfire grows to 1,405 acres. 15% contained

By Published:
Photo courtesy McDowell County 911/Emergency Management

McDowell Co., NC (WSPA) – The Dobson Knob fire has now grown to 1,405 acres and is 15 percent contained, according to McDowell Co. Emergency Management.

They say dense smoke is possible for the areas near the fire.

They are holding a community meeting tonight at Woodlawn Baptist Church located at 7873 US 221 North.

They say representatives from NC Forest Service, US Forest Service, Woodlawn FD, and McDowell County Emergency Management will be there.

