Ex-teacher’s molestation charges dropped due to police error

AP Published:
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A police error has led to child molestation charges being dropped against a former DeKalb County middle school teacher and coach.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2o7urED ) 26-year-old Quentin Wright was cleared due to an error by DeKalb County Schools police.

According to an order by Judge Mark Anthony Scott, the case can’t proceed because Officer Kenneth Bradshaw wrote the warrant application and should have signed it, instead of having another school officer do so.

DeKalb schools spokesman Andre Riley says the officers remain with the department.

Wright resigned from Champion Theme Middle after accusations he sent a lewd image to a child under 16 surfaced in 2015.

Wright still faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for allegedly letting students have sex in a classroom storage closet.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

