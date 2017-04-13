‘Friends! The Musical’ opening in New York this fall

WCMH Published: Updated:
Credit: WCMH

NEW YORK (WCMH) — You’ll be able to catch Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross in a new musical this fall in New York.

According to CNN, the musical version of 90s comedy “Friends” will be opening at the Triad Theater.

Songs in the musical include “How you doing, ladies?” “The only coffee shop in New York City,” “We were on a break!” and “The ballad of fat Monica.”

The musical comes nearly 13 years after the NBC sitcom ended its 10-season run.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s