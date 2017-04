GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.

Deputies say Roda Clark was last seen at 3:30 a.m. today at 304 Mullinax Drive.

She’s described as a 70-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds and with gray/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white flannel gown.

Anyone who has seen or sees her is asked to please call the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210.