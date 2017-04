ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for your help to find David Douglas Londot.

They say he was last seen picking up his check from Wayside Grill on March 31.

He is 37-years-old, 6’02” and 160 lbs.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of David they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 259-5970 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 252-1110.