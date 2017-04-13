Help find stolen giraffe statue in Anderson Co.

By Published: Updated:

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A giraffe statue was stolen from the Powerhouse for Kids Child Advocacy Center in Toccoa, Georgia, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The statue was stolen between the night of March 17th and the morning of March 19th, deputies say.

It is believed that the giraffe may have been spotted in Anderson County recently.

If you have any information regarding the location of the statue, you are asked to contact the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 886-7048.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s