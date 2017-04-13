Help find stolen giraffe statue in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A giraffe statue was stolen from the Powerhouse for Kids Child Advocacy Center in Toccoa, Georgia, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The statue was stolen between the night of March 17th and the morning of March 19th, deputies say.

It is believed that the giraffe may have been spotted in Anderson County recently.

If you have any information regarding the location of the statue, you are asked to contact the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 886-7048.

