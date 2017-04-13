Hwy 88 closed after large cooking oil spill in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Highway 88 is closed due to a large oil spill, according to Anderson County dispatch. Cooking oil, that is.

They say between 500 and 1000 gallons of cooking oil was spilled on the roadway Thursday night.

Crews are working to soak it up with sand.

