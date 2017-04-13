Limestone students research bike sharing program

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Some Limestone College students are doing their part to make a difference for Gaffney. The three students have been working on a plan to put a bike sharing program in place with stations on campus and around the city.

This all started with some research by Dr. Felicia Cavallini who was a U.S. Fulbright Scholar in Canada.

Marina Carbonari, Sophie Bosserhoff and Carleigh Davis have been looking at how the program could improve physical activity for students as well as others in the community. They have done the research, surveys and even received feedback on the plan.

“I mean it’s been amazing everyone has been so positive about it and I think it would be good for students and the community,” explained Carbonari.

“This is exciting and I think it’s a good opportunity for our students in particular to get their hands and feet wet with the research process and to really connect with the community,” Dr. Cavallini said.

The next step is to take the proposal back to Gaffney City Council.