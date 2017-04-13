Man accused of child porn in Marion

By Published:
Carl Jay Whitson
Carl Jay Whitson

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A Marion man has been arrested after a length child porn investigation, according to McDowell Co. deputies.

Investigators say Carl Jay Whitson, 65. of Goose Creek Rd. “knowingly received and attempted to receive child pornography” and “knowingly possessed and accessed with intent to view any material that contained images of child pornography,” according to federal investigators.

The victims ranged from 6 – 12 years old and were mostly female.

A forensic investigation found child porn on three computers, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office says their detective, Paul Alkire, is a specially trained Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Peer to Peer investigator.

He had been looking at Whitson since January 2015 in an undercover online peer-to-peer investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s