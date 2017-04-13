Man accused of child porn in Marion

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A Marion man has been arrested after a length child porn investigation, according to McDowell Co. deputies.

Investigators say Carl Jay Whitson, 65. of Goose Creek Rd. “knowingly received and attempted to receive child pornography” and “knowingly possessed and accessed with intent to view any material that contained images of child pornography,” according to federal investigators.

The victims ranged from 6 – 12 years old and were mostly female.

A forensic investigation found child porn on three computers, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office says their detective, Paul Alkire, is a specially trained Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Peer to Peer investigator.

He had been looking at Whitson since January 2015 in an undercover online peer-to-peer investigation.