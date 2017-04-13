Man charged again for exposing himself to child

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man arrested earlier this week for exposing his penis to a child and a woman in a Harris Teeter parking lot has been charged again for exposing himself to a child, according to Cary police.

Gabriel Garza, 22, was arrested earlier this week and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, misdemeanor indecent exposure, and felony indecent exposure for taking out his penis in a Harris Teeter parking lot and exposing himself in front of a 10-year-old child and an adult woman back on March 11.

Cary police confirmed the incident occurred at the Harris Teeter at 7145 O’Kelly Chapel Road.

Garza has now been charged with another count of felony indecent exposure in connection with an incident at the Bexley Panther Creek Apartments on Feb. 25. According to police, Garza dropped his pants and exposed himself in front of a 9-year-old who was checking their mail.

Police said they are also investigating another possible incident involving Garza where he exposed himself to someone else in a Cary parking lot.

Garza is currently on house arrest.

