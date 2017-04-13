Man dead after crash on Mt. Vernon Church Rd in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a crash that happened on Mt. Vernon Church Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the man was traveling west on Mt. Vernon Church Road when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, and overturned.

The driver has been identified as 51-year-old Dennis Leroy Roberson of Iva, according to the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office.

Roberson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Highway Patrol says.

More stories you may like on 7News

Medicaid, Medicare payments won’t stop at Greenville Memorial Hospital The notice issued to Greenville Memorial Hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaide Services (CMS) has been lifted, according to the…

Pics of cop impersonator looking for missing girl in Greer Police have released photos of a man suspected of impersonating an officer in Greer.

Mom charged after toddler tests positive for meth say deputies WALHALLA – Deputies say Christie Elizabeth Brice, 37, of Sherwood Drive is charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Remains of nearly 100 people found at NC crematory employee’s home The remains were discovered in February when the employee’s neighbor noticed a bone fragment and ashes near a trash can.