Man dead after crash on Mt. Vernon Church Rd in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a crash that happened on Mt. Vernon Church Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the man was traveling west on Mt. Vernon Church Road when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, and overturned.

The driver has been identified as 51-year-old Dennis Leroy Roberson of Iva, according to the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office.

Roberson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Highway Patrol says.

