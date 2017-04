GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man said he was waking home from work on Wade Hampton Blvd. when he was robbed at gunpoint by three men.

The victim said the men came up to him and asked for his phone.

When he refused, one of the men pulled out a handgun and told him to “give it up.”

One of the men took items out of the victim’s pockets.

The suspects got in a vehicle and drove toward downtown on E Stone Ave.