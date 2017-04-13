Medicaid, Medicare payments won’t stop at Greenville Memorial Hospital

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The notice issued to Greenville Memorial Hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaide Services (CMS) has been lifted, according to the hospital.

Spokesperson Sandy Dees says SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) conducted a site survey and verified implementation of an action plan to improve its emergency department.

She said, “The surveyors met with GHS leadership last night to share their findings. They were very complimentary of the work that has been done and said the notice issued to Greenville Memorial by CMS has been lifted. Although we await CMS’ full written report, it gives us great pleasure to share with our patients and community that Greenville Memorial’s provider status with CMS remains in full effect without any interruption of services.”

According to GHS, the hospital is making changes to improve its emergency department after the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) found the hospital was not in compliance.

GHS says they called for the emergency room audit because they felt there were ways they could improve.

According to the CMS, the emergency room survey was triggered by the death of Donald Smith in early March.

April Washington of CMS says the hospital, “administered an injection without the clinical assessment of patient’s condition to ensure the patients safety while being restrained.”

CMS also says that the hospital has a right to submit a plan telling them how they are taking steps to correct the deficiencies prior to termination. Those steps would be reviewed and another site visit would be likely to make sure the hospital is taking the appropriate steps.