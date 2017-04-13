Mom charged after toddler tests positive for meth say deputies

By Published:
Christie Elizabeth Brice
Christie Elizabeth Brice

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A Walhalla mom is under arrested after her 3-year-old tested positive for meth, according to Oconee Co. deputies.

Deputies say Christie Elizabeth Brice, 37, of Sherwood Drive is charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Brice was released Wednesday on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

DSS contacted the sheriff office after the test.

According to the warrant, Brice and the child tested positive for Amphetamines and Methamphetamines.

Deputies say the child has been placed in a safe environment.

