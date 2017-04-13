NC inmate escapes with wife’s help, caught same day, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County jail inmate who escaped from a prisoner work detail Thursday when his wife picked him up in a car was recaptured later the same day, county authorities said.

The husband and wife are now both being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Joseph Doyle Perkins was working on a trash detail at about 9 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Woodland Church Road and U.S. Highway 13 just outside Goldsboro when his wife, Layla Perkins, picked him up in a Ford Focus, deputies said.

Soon after, a Wayne County deputy pulled the two over and tried to arrest the escaped man. But Perkins struggled, got away by running across a field and into a wood line, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, working with the State Highway Patrol, were able to cordon off the area, though three local schools were put on lock-down. At about 10:30 a.m., a trooper heard Perkins moving in the woods. The trooper was able to secure Perkins until more officer could arrive to help haul him out of the woods, deputies said.

Perkins was originally in the Wayne County Detention Center for two reasons. He was serving a 60-day sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon and he was awaiting trial on three counts of probation violation and one count of failure to appear in court, which was related to a charge of obtaining property by false pretense, authorities said. His bond on the bending charges was $32,500 secured.

He is now also charged with felony escape from a local confinement facility, assault of a law enforcement officer, and resist, obstruct and delay a law enforcement officer. His bond has been increased by $25,000.

His wife is charged with aiding and abetting in felony escape from a local confinement facility, providing tobacco products to an inmate of a local confinement center, driving while license revoked and displaying an expired registration tag. She is also in the Wayne County Detention Center. Her bond is $5,000 secured.

She incurred the tobacco charge by giving her husband cigarettes as the two were on the run, county authorities said.

