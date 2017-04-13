Neighbor finds missing woman beneath heavy brush

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman with Alzheimer’s was found several hours after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched a search. And it was a neighbor who found her.

Deputies said 70-year-old Roda Clark was reported missing early Thursday.

The woman was last seen at a home on Mullinax Drive around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Clark was found about four hours later by a neighbor.

Susan Trotter said she found Clark in the woods behind her home.

Trotter said she was awakened around 4 a.m. and could not go back to sleep. She said she saw deputies in area and something told her to go to a nearby barn.

“I said, ‘I can’t go out like this.’ Suddenly, this is totally unbelievable, even I find it hard to grasp — a voice said to me, ‘Go to the barn in the bushes… Go to the barn now!'”

Trotter said she found the missing woman under heavy brush. She said she comforted her.

Family said Clark is expected to be OK.