Pilot helps traveling mom by caring for baby on flight

(WFLA) — Looking after one baby on a plane would be hectic enough, but when one mom had two babies she needed an extra lap!

A flight crew member posted this photo on Instagram and explained one mom was traveling with two babies and couldn’t hold both children on her lap during the flight.

She wrote they had to solve the dilemma of the missing lap.

Luckily, a traveling pilot named Tom graciously volunteered his lap and made a new little friend.

