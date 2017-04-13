President’s approval rating remains steady in SC, poll finds

(WSPA) – President Donald Trump still has the support of many in the Palmetto State, but other leaders did not fare as well in a recent survey.

Winthrop University released its poll Thursday on the government and economy.

The college surveyed 878 S.C. residents by phone earlier this month, asking their thoughts on current issues, elected officials, state services and religion. Click here to read more on how the numbers were gathered.

Pollsters say Trump’s approval rating is 43 percent in South Carolina, while 47 percent disapprove of how he’s handling his job as president.

The poll found 19 percent approve of Congress, and about 60 percent don’t think the country is headed in the right direction.

“S.C. residents said the most important problem facing our country is politicians/government, followed by racism, jobs/unemployment, then immigration/refugees. Those surveyed said the most important issues facing the Palmetto State are roads/bridges/infrastructure, education, jobs or unemployment, and racism,” according to the poll.

Other findings from the survey:

67% think S.C.’s economy is very or fairly good

54% described their financial situation as good or excellent

62% don’t think state services have kept pace with growth

47% approve of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster

Approval of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is almost evenly divided, with 45 percent approval rating versus 47 percent of respondents saying they disapprove

70% say religion is a “very important” part of their life

Click or tap here to see the findings and what respondents were asked in the phone survey.