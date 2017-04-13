Some Easter kids toys that were sold nation-wide at Target have been recalled due to swallowing hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

PRODUCTS

Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging.

Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.

The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly.

The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs.

The say no injuries have been reported.

HAZARD

They say if the small toy is eaten, it can expand inside the body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening.

Surgery is required to remove the toy from the body, according to report.

They also say the toys may not show up on an x-ray.

REFUND

You should take the toy away and return it to any target store for a full refund, according to the report.

More stories you may like on 7News

NC Mom charged in toddler’s death tests positive for drugs says warrant A warrant says the mom tested positive for drugs and pills, paraphernalia and syringes were found, according to WBTV.

RECALL: Easter toys sold at Target Some Easter kids toys that were sold nation-wide at Target have been recalled due to swallowing hazard, according to the Consumer Product Sa…

PICS: BIG shark spotted by spring breakers in Alabama Some spring breaker saw something they surely didn’t expect this week — a large shark lurking mere yards away off the beach at Gulf Shores, …

Couple busted having sex in middle of street in GA Some kids went out to catch the bus and saw the two people having sex in the road, according to neighbors.