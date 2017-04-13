VIDEO: Bullets barely miss 4 year-old in barbershop, 2 arrested

CHANDLER, A.Z. (WCBD) — A four-year-old girl was nearly shot while playing in an Arizona barbershop.

Video from a security camera inside the shop shows the child hanging around near the front windows.

What no one inside knew at the time was that three men had just had a verbal dispute in the tattoo parlor next door.

When the men left the tattoo shop and drove off, one man, 23-year-old Michael David Hart, allegedly fired at least three rounds towards the tattoo parlor.

Instead of hitting the intended target, the gunshots struck the barbershop, narrowly missing the young girl.

Hart and 21-year-old Rafael Santos were arrested on Tuesday, April 11.

They were booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges that could include aggravated assault and endangerment.

First responders took the child to the hospital but the injuries were not considered life-threatening.