WARNING: Elephant tranquilizer drug found in Clemson, 10,000 x stronger than morphine

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson City Police Department is warning people about a dangerous drug detected in the area.

That drug is carfentanil. The synthetic opioid is used as an elephant tranquilizer and it’s 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

It’s often disguised as heroin and cocaine powder and can be used on blotter paper, tablet, patches and sprays.

Chief Jimmy Dixon said police saw one or two incidents involving carfentanil around the winter. The department got a bulletin from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and decided to share it with the public.

Clemson City Police posted this warning to Facebook:

Time for a serious discussion folks… a drug known as Carfentanil has been detected in the Clemson area. This synthetic opioid is normally used as an elephant tranquilizer and has no human medical uses. It is approximately 10,000 times more potent than morphine and can come in many forms… ranging from powder (often disguised as other illicit drugs like heroin and cocaine) to blotter paper, tablets, patches, and spray. It can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled, and effects of exposure usually appear in minutes. A public warning issued by the DEA on 09/22/2016 contains more information about the drug and can be found here: https://www.dea.gov/divisions/hq/2016/hq092216.shtml If you locate any substances you believe to be Carfentanil or any other illicit drug… please contact law enforcement. Do NOT try to collect or dispose of the substance on your own. If you believe that you have been exposed to Carfentanil or any other illicit drug… please seek medical attention. If you or anyone you know has a problem with opioid addiction, there are options out there for help. Crossroads Treatment Center Ph: 800-805-6989 http://www.crossroadstreatmentcenters.com

According to the DEA, the drug can be deadly and the lethal dose for humans is unknown. People are warned to immediately call 9-1-1 if they’re exposed.