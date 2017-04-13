Woman pleads guilty to setting house fire that killed boyfriend in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- A woman will spend more than 13 years in prison in the arson death of a Greenville man more than two years ago.

It stems from a house fire that killed John McCarter at his home in Greenville County in 2015.

The 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins says 47-year-old Heather Mallett pled guilty to Arson in the First Degree and was sentenced to 30 years, which was suspended to 13 and a half years, followed by five years probation.

The solicitor’s office says on the night of February 11, 2015, Mallett set fire to McCarter’s home on Becky Gibson Road. The report says the two were in a relationship at the time and had gotten into an argument.

A neighbor saw the fire and called 911. Investigators say Mallett changed her story about what happened at the time.

Wilkins says Mallett will not be eligible for parole and will be required to serve at least 85 percent of her sentence since the charge carries a maximum sentence of at least 20 years.