Youth Interfaith Greenville holds festival to teach religious acceptance and understanding

Saturday April 15, 2017 The Youth Interfaith Greenville organization will hold a festival to teach others about different religions and acceptance.

The group said the celebration of the religious diversity in Greenville through booths, music, food, and more. The event is family friendly with free admission.

Founder and Director Roann Abdeladl said she started Youth Interfaith Greenville because she wanted to educate others about Islam to eliminate fear or misunderstanding among her classmates.

Abdeladl said she used to take time to pray in high school and some students didn’t understand why. She felt starting an outreach group would be the best way to help them understand.

The organization will be in the Main Strett Plaza in downtown Greenville from 12-4. There will be games, educational materials and a chance to ask questions.