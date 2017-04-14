5-year-old boy dies after getting head stuck in rotating restaurant

ATLANTA (AP/WNCN/CBS) — Officials say a 5-year-old North Carolina boy has died after getting caught in the rotating wall of an Atlanta restaurant.

Police say he became lodged between a wall and the space that turns the restaurant. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

WBTV reported the boy and his Charlotte, N.C. family were having lunch at the Sun Dial Restaurant, but were not staying in the hotel.

It was unclear how the child got stuck at the Sun Dial, which sits atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel.

“A 5-year-old along with his mother and father were here at this restaurant having lunch. The mother and father were sitting at a table. The child was wandering like kids will do. Somehow he found himself in a critical situation where he was lost between the rotating floor and the wall,” an Atlanta police spokesman told WGCL-TV.

According to its website, the Sun Dial opened in 1976 and features a revolving restaurant, a rotating cocktail lounge and an observatory level with a 360-degree panorama of the skyline from 723 feet.

A guest services representative with the hotel said the Sun Dial will be closed until Monday.