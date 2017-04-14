Cat shot in Biltmore Forest, police investigating

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

BILTMORE FOREST, NC (WSPA) – Police say a cat was shot Friday in Biltmore Forest.

According to Biltmore Forest Police, the cat was shot around noon near Vanderbilt and Arboretum

Investigators are looking for anyone who saw slow moving vehicles in the area up to two hours before the shooting or any pedestrians who were in the area or seemed suspicious.

They also ask anyone with surveillance cameras nearby to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Biltmore Forest Police Department.

