Driver charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One person has been charged in a deadly motorcycle crash in Anderson County.

The S.C. Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:35 p.m. Thursday on Welpine Road.

Troopers say a motorcycle was headed east and was hit when a driver tried to make a left hand turn onto Welpine Road from Threkeld Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the 1973 Harley Davidson. The driver was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and later died of injuries, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Troopers say the motorcycle driver wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car was charged with failure to yield the right of way.

Troopers say they were not hurt in the crash.