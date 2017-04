GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner said a Greenville man was found shot in a car early Friday.

The victim is identified as 59-year-old Michael William Mecklenburg.

The coroner said Mecklenburg died around 3:15 a.m. Friday on Power Street.

He was found unresponsive in a vehicle.

The manner of death is pending an autopsy that’s been scheduled today.