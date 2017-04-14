Hometown Spotlight: Blacksburg, SC

(WSPA) — This week, 7News travels to Blacksburg, SC for Hometown Spotlight.

Blacksburg leaders tell us that lots of people used to trek to the town in the late 1800’s for iron and gold deposits.

The railroad station was called Black Station and students stopped there on their way to Winthrop University.

People also came to Blacksburg for the “7 Springs” which are small springs in the area that produced what locals said was some of the purest water in the South.

Celebrities would have their children baptized there and people would travel to take the water home.

The Iron City Festival is coming up this weekend, April 15 and 16. There will be games for the family, amusement rides and motocross riders doing jumps downtown.

The festival runs Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.