Man stabbed brother in neck say Spartanburg deputies

REIDVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of stabbing his brother in the neck, according to Spartanburg Co. deputies.

James Ray Cunningham, is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession on a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say they call the call about the stabbing on 4/13 around 3:49 p.m.

When they got to the home on W. Camelton Dr., they found the victim sitting on the floor.

They say there was a large amount of blood on the man, cabinets and floor.

The victim had a stab wound to the back of the neck.

He told deputies he was arguing with his brother when Cunningham got a knife and stabbed him.

Cunningham had left the scene before deputies got there, but there were able to find and detain him.