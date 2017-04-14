Man dies after hitting retaining wall, parked vehicle

WSPA Staff Published:

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers say one person was killed after crashing into a retaining wall and parked car in Greenville County.

The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday near Edwards Road.

Troopers say the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Camaro was headed north on Old Bleachery Road when he went off the right side of the road and hit a retaining wall and parked car. No one was inside the parked car.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped in the car. He died at the scene. No one else was in the car with him at the time of the accident.

The coroner’s office hasn’t released the man’s name as of 6:55 a.m. Friday.

