McGirt In The Hunt At Harbour Town, Two Tied For Lead

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Graham DeLaet eagled the par-4 ninth hole and shot a 4-under 67 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead with Luke Donald in the RBC Heritage.

Donald also had a 67 to match DeLaet at 10-under 132, two ahead of Ian Poulter and Webb Simpson.

DeLaet had always enjoyed playing Harbour Town Golf Links, Pete Dye’s sneaky little layout with its narrow fairways and smallish greens. But the Canadian had not posted the scores to match how good he feels when he’s here – until this week in going 65-67.

Donald has finished second or third in six of his last eight appearances at Hilton Head – and is position for another strong showing. He chipped in on the 18th hole to catch DeLaet.

Poulter and Simpson each shot 68.

Five players are tied at seven under, including former Clemson golfer Sam Saunders.

Area golfer William McGirt carded a second straigh -3/68 Friday and sits in a group of players that are four strokes off the lead at six under par.

