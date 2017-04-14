New elevated levels of mold found in Spartanburg Co. Courthouse

By Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Several offices in the Spartanburg County Courthouse have been closed after elevated levels of mold were found.

Results from an air quality test was returned to courthouse officials on Thursday. New tests found black mold in some areas.

That mold was found in several offices, including Masters in Equity, a few offices within the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, three offices within Magistrate Court, and offices within the Family Court Office and Payments Office in the clerk of court’s office.

This testing was done three weeks ago. Those offices have been closed for the weekend for air scrubbing. If the mold is still there, the areas will likely be under remediation in the future. Several of the offices will be closed Friday.

The courthouse underwent a major remediation in 2016.

Spartanburg County Council commissioned a feasibility study on the courthouse. The study revealed it would take around $216 million to replace a courthouse to create a new county/city building.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s