PHILADELPHIA, PA (WSPA/KYW) – It took more than half a dozen police officers to catch a runaway horse in downtown Philadelphia, Friday morning.

The chase happened around 7:00am.

The horse, named Big Mama, led authorities on a five mile chase through the heart of one of America’s largest cities.

Officers were able to escort the horse through city streets until they could safely capture her.

Big Mama was returned to her thankful owner, who had mistakenly let her out.