Police searching for hit-and-run driver in Inman crash

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a man after a hit-and-run that sent three people to the hospital.

The accident happened on North Main Street shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

Inman Police Chief Keith Tucker said a man driving a stolen car ran after the crash. He’s described as a white male with tattoos. Police said he has an injury to the back of his head.

Chief Tucker said a woman and two children have been taken to a hospital. They’re condition is not known, but we’re told they were alert and talking.