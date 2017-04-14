Shooter opens fire, hits gas pump in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Part of a gas pump and a fire extinguisher were hit in a shooting outside a Spartanburg County gas station.

Deputies responded to a possible shooting at the Lil Cricket store at 9075 Fairforest Road just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

A cashier told the deputy he heard a pop and saw dust in the air. According to an incident report, deputies reviewed surveillance video and saw someone parked in a red vehicle at a pump open fire on people parked at a nearby gas pump.

One round hit a fire extinguisher attached to the poll for gas pumps, causing it to explode and sending dust everywhere. Deputies say it also appeared that one round hit a hose on one pump, causing a gas leak.

Deputies recovered four spent shell casings and a partial bullet on the ground near three gas pumps, according to the report.

No victim was ever found.