Special Olympics Henderson County’s annual Spring Games

[PATRICK SULLIVAN/TIMES-NEWS] 14-April-2017 Tasha Ventre from Rugby Middle school, with the help of Nate Gearles, lights the torch to kick off the 2017 Henderson County Special Olympics Spring Games. About 300 athletes of all ages from local adult and homeschool groups, RHA Health Services, Storybook Farm, Vocational Solutions, and Helping Hand Developmental Center joined Exceptional Children from Henderson County Public Schools in the festivities of the Special Olympics during Henderson CountyÕs annual Spring Games at East Henderson High School Friday. With about 200 volunteers make the day possible including adult sponsors and high school students from East, West, North, Henderson, and Balfour, officials said.

Video credit: Times News

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The Special Olympics Henderson County’s annual Spring Games was held Friday at East Henderson High’s track and football field.

Organizers say more than 300 athletes of all ages will participate.

Local law enforcement met the torch at the courthouse and ran the torch to the lighting ceremony.

“Our annual Spring Games is a day where we celebrate all athletes in Henderson County. We all come together to do our best and celebrate those victories!” said Natalie Stiles, co-coordinator for Special Olympics Henderson County.

The Spring Games include:

Softball throw
Tennis ball throw
Running long jump
Standing long jump
50m dash
100m dash
Relay races
Assisted walk
Wheelchair events
Challenge events

Organizers say a separate Young Athletes activity area for athletes ages 2-7 will include an obstacle course, ball toss, yard bowling, and more.

They will also be an Olympic Village featuring giant stacking blocks, corn hole, sand art, Boomer the Clown, the Elijah Mountain Gem Mine and other activities will be open to all athletes before and after their events in the Spring Games.

Credit: Pat Sullivan

[PATRICK SULLIVAN/TIMES-NEWS]
14-April-2017
Tasha Ventre from Rugby Middle school, with the help of Nate Gearles, lights the torch to kick off the 2017 Henderson County Special Olympics Spring Games. About 300 athletes of all ages from local adult and homeschool groups, RHA Health Services, Storybook Farm, Vocational Solutions, and Helping Hand Developmental Center joined Exceptional Children from Henderson County Public Schools in the festivities of the Special Olympics during Henderson CountyÕs annual Spring Games at East Henderson High School Friday. With about 200 volunteers make the day possible including adult sponsors and high school students from East, West, North, Henderson, and Balfour, officials said.
Daniela Garza, 17, from East Henderson cheers on Jedidiah Harris, 12, as they take part in the annual Special Olympics. About 300 athletes of all ages from local adult and homeschool groups, RHA Health Services, Storybook Farm, Vocational Solutions, and Helping Hand Developmental Center joined Exceptional Children from Henderson County Public Schools in the festivities of the Special Olympics during Henderson CountyÕs annual Spring Games at East Henderson High School Friday. With about 200 volunteers make the day possible including adult sponsors and high school students from East, West, North, Henderson, and Balfour, officials said.

