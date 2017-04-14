Video credit: Times News

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The Special Olympics Henderson County’s annual Spring Games was held Friday at East Henderson High’s track and football field.

Organizers say more than 300 athletes of all ages will participate.

Local law enforcement met the torch at the courthouse and ran the torch to the lighting ceremony.

“Our annual Spring Games is a day where we celebrate all athletes in Henderson County. We all come together to do our best and celebrate those victories!” said Natalie Stiles, co-coordinator for Special Olympics Henderson County.

The Spring Games include:

Softball throw

Tennis ball throw

Running long jump

Standing long jump

50m dash

100m dash

Relay races

Assisted walk

Wheelchair events

Challenge events

Organizers say a separate Young Athletes activity area for athletes ages 2-7 will include an obstacle course, ball toss, yard bowling, and more.

They will also be an Olympic Village featuring giant stacking blocks, corn hole, sand art, Boomer the Clown, the Elijah Mountain Gem Mine and other activities will be open to all athletes before and after their events in the Spring Games.