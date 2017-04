Retired Local Billiards World Champion Back in the Game - With over 50 major titles including 8 world championships and a Guinness World Record, Billiards player LoreeJon Hasson is now back in the g…

Ukrainian Pysanky Eggs - You've heard of Easter eggs but have you heard of Ukrainian Pysanky eggs? Andrea Kulish from Asheville Studio A is here to tell us more abou…

Crazy Pants - We're off to the races! The 71st running of the Tryon Block House Races is happening tomorrow! From the big hats to the beautiful sundresses…

Spring Fashion Inspired By Pantone Colors - Sadie Cherney from Clothes Mentor is here and we're talking about spring fashion inspired by Pantone colors.

Easter Brunch - The countdown to Easter is on and we are giving you some ideas on where to eat. How about brunch with an incredible view overlooking a 25-th…

Behind the Scenes of Something Rotten! - Set in the 1590’s, Broadway musical ‘Something Rotten’ is the smashing hit that’s getting rave reviews and standing ovations mid-show! With …

Go Vintage This Easter - Easter is almost here and some of you may be stressing over what to wear to church and gatherings with family. Our guest Kate Dinatale with …

Halls Chophouse Easter Brunch - On the Food Scene Halls Chophouse is here to talk about Easter Brunch!

BJU’s Easter Production ‘Living Gallery’ Has New Special Effects - For the past 20 years, Bob Jones University has been bringing works of art to life in its “Living Gallery,” and seeing it has become an East…