Upstate Spring allergy season could last longer than normal

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – That thick yellow layer of pollen is back on our cars, our sidewalks and its wreaking havoc on seasonal allergy sufferers.

Medical experts fear we could be in for an earlier and more prolonged allergy season, due to a warmer winter.

“Things don’t die as fast. You don’t have a lot of plant death and they come back a little quicker and a little stronger,” said Brandi Giles, a nurse practitioner with Bon Secours St. Francis.

The Allergic Disease and Asthma Center pinpoints oak, pine and grass as major Upstate pollen culprits.

While most people have their go-to’s for allergy relief, including Alegra and Claritin, Giles says you have to be consistent.

“You don’t just take them when you have symptoms. These are things that you’re going to take daily.”

For those who want a more holistic approach, Giles recommends honey.

“Do some local honey within 30 miles of where you are at. Put it on your tea, on your toast and it might not help you this year, but in future years, it might help lessen your symptoms,” said Giles. “You’re basically giving yourself allergy shots through honey”

Dr. Kao from the Allergic Disease and Asthma Center says, while the pollen on your car is yellow now, be prepared for it to turn white in about a month from now. That is the difference between tree pollen, now, and grass pollen that will kick in by May.