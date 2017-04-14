VIDEO: Cop impersonator suspect looking for missing girl in Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Police have released video of a man suspected of impersonating an officer in Greer.

Officers say the man claimed to be an undercover cop and said he was investigating a missing girl named “Sarah.”

Greer Police say he asked several questions, refused to provide identification and asked the victim to get into his car.

Investigators say the man is 30-40 years old with short hair and a full beard. He is around 5’10” to 5’11” tall and was driving a 2000-2004 gold Chevrolet Impala with stock rims and a “frosty tint” on the back two windows.