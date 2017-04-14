Video shows auto break-in suspect in Greenville, police say



GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are looking for a man who they say attempted to break in to multiple vehicles in the North Main community early Friday morning.

Officer say he made the attempts between 3:45am and 5:37am.

They say the man has a possible bald spot halfway down the back of his head.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Greenville Police.

