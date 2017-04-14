Weekend events for April 15-16

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at some events that are happening in our area the weekend of April 15-16.

The 33rd annual Azalea Festival returns to downtown Pickens today and tomorrow. It happens every April to celebrate Spring. You’ll be able to check out local art, music and food. They’ll also have a cruise-in, 5k, and a children’s area.

Lots of horses and hats will be on display at the Block Houses Races in Tryon tomorrow.

The annual steeplechase will be held at a new track this year on Highway 9 in Columbus. The gates open at 9AM and along with the horse races they’ll have a hat contest and a tailgate contest. Click here for more details on the new venue and to purchase tickets.

If you’re still looking for something to do Easter Sunday, head over to Chimney Rock for their Sunrise Service. For over 60 years the park has opened to the public for worship, music and fellowship on Easter morning.

Gates open at 5 a.m. and the service starts at 6:30 a.m.

