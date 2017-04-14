Woman says she escaped man after he went to sleep

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A woman says a man hit her with a gun and threaten to kill her and her young son in Greenville, according to US Attorney Beth Drake.

She told police she was only able to escape after the man fell asleep.

Investigators say the incident happened on June 26, 2016.

When police went the home, the suspect, Otis James Maklin, 27, ran, but was caught by a K-9.

Prosecutors say Macklin denied hurting the woman, threatening her or having a gun.

Police did find a handgun matching the description the victim gave.

In a change of plea hearing, Maklin pled guilty to Possessing a Firearm after Receiving a Felony Conviction

Drake says the maximum penalty Macklin could get is 10 years and a fine of $250,000.

