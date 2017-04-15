Army Captain surprises son at baseball game

PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA) – One Upstate child got a very big surprise at his baseball game this afternoon.

Campbell Conley’s normal Saturday means spending time on the baseball diamond. Another part of that routine, is not hearing his dad cheer him on from the stands.

“It’s been very challenging. Lots of days of having to think ‘Oh my goodness, I can’t believe my husband’s missing first milestones, or missing baseball games,” says Amanda Conley, Campbell’s mom.

Captain Matthew Conley has been deployed in Afghanistan since July 2016, and told Campbell he wouldn’t be able to make his game on Saturday. Instead, Cpt. Conley dressed as an umpire, and waited behind home plate.

“I was trying not to let him see me. I didn’t want him to see through the mask that I was wearing, and just kind of stay incognito a little bit,” Cpt. Conley said.

After nine long months, Cpt. Conley finally came home, and surprised Campbell at his game.

“[Campbell] said he thought he recognized somebody. He didn’t realize what was going on at first but yeah I was nervous, butterflies in the stomach the whole nine yards,” Cpt. Conley said.

“I was thinking if that was him, or somebody else. Because when I saw the other umpire run to the other side of the field, I was like, why do we have two umpires?” Campbell said.

After the hugs, it was time for Campbell to take the field, and time for his dad, to cheer him on.

“It’s just going to be normal again,” Cpt. Conley said. “It’s just going to be life is back to normal and the last nine months are over and the next few weeks are ahead of us and it’s going to be great just to sit there with the family and catch up with my 11 month old and watch Campbell play baseball.”

The family is now looking forward to spending Easter weekend together. They also have a trip to Disney planned in the next few weeks.