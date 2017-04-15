Couple arrested after child in diaper found wandering near highway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota couple is facing child neglect charges after a witness spotted their 3-year-old boy wandering alone near the US-41 bypass late Friday night, wearing only a diaper.

The child’s parents, Ryan Wayman, 38 and Trieste Wayman, 36 were reportedly at a bar when the incident occurred, according to the Venice Police Department.

A Good Samaritan found the toddler around 10:21 pm near the 385 N. Bypass 41 in Venice and alerted police.

As they searched for his parents, police noticed an open door to a room at a nearby Motel 6 and found three other kids between the ages of one and 14 asleep with no adults present.

The Department of Children and Families were called to the scene to take custody of the children.

The Wayman’s eventually returned to the motel and told detectives they were working at the time of the incident, but an investigation later revealed they were at a local bar.

The couple was arrested and each charged with four counts of child neglect.

