Man committed sex crime against 3-year-old on Christmas, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man is in custody and accused of committing a sex crime against a child last Christmas, Fayetteville police said.

Timothy Wayne Hickson, 50, of the 1900 block of Murchison Road, is facing one count of first-degree forcible sex offense, police said.

The victim was 3 years old at the time of the crime, according to authorities.

No other information about the crime has been released at this time.

Hickson turned himself in Thursday, authorities said.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

