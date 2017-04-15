Man dies after hitting tree in Abbeville Co.

By Published: Updated:

ABBEVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a single-car crash that happened on Tommy Miller Road, according to the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 12:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The 76-year-old man was traveling on the single-lane dirt road when he ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the coroner.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

April the Giraffe gives birth

April the Giraffe finally had her baby and delivered it while over a million viewers tuned-in to watch Saturday morning.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s