Man dies after hitting tree in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a single-car crash that happened on Tommy Miller Road, according to the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 12:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The 76-year-old man was traveling on the single-lane dirt road when he ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the coroner.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

