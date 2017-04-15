NC sisters killed after wrong-way driver hits their car

PHOENIX (AP/WNCN) – Two North Carolina sisters were killed in a wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway early Friday morning.

The wrong-way driver, a 21-year-old man who also died, collided with the car containing the two sisters, ages 18 and 20.

Grand Canyon University says one of the sisters was a student at the private Christian school.

Grand Canyon Public Relations Executive Director Bob Romantic says the other student killed in the crash was the man driving the wrong-way on Interstate 17.

Karli Arlene Richardson, 20, and her sister Kelsey Mae Richardson, 18, both of Mooresville, North Carolina, died in the crash, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.