North Korea attempts to fire missile but test fails, officials say

Published:

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fires unidentified missile but test fails.

April the Giraffe gives birth

April the Giraffe finally had her baby and delivered it while over a million viewers tuned-in to watch Saturday morning.

